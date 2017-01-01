Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron celebrates during the second half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is dunked with Gatorade in the final seconds of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, in Miami. Alabama won 42-14. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Alabama's Amari Cooper (9) can't come up with a catch in front of Notre Dame 's Zeke Motta (17) during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama's Eddie Lacy falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Notre Dame's Zeke Motta breaks up a pass intended for Alabama's Marvin Shinn during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly argues a call during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Alabama Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama's Dee Milliner (28) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame's Tyler Eifert during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alabama's Kevin Norwood (83) catches a pass in front of Notre Dame's Bennett Jackson (2) during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama's Eddie Lacy (42) reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama's Eddie Lacy (42) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Christion Jones (22) during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alabama's AJ McCarron (10) celebrates with Quinton Dial (90) after a touchdown during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama's T.J. Yeldon (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to Christion Jones during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson scrambles during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Alabama Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper can't quite come up with a reception during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama's Landon Collins (26) and Notre Dame's Davonte' Neal go after a fumbled punt during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. The ball went out of bounds and Notre Dame retained possession. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama's C.J. Mosley (32) takes down Notre Dame's Theo Riddick (6) during the first half of the BCS National Championship college football game Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is hugged by AJ McCarron, Barrett Jones and Cyrus Kouandjio after the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. Alabama won 42-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds up the championship trophy after the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame Monday in Miami. Alabama won 42-14. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)