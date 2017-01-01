Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o answers a question during Media Day for the BCS National Championship college football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Miami. Notre Dame faces Alabama in Monday's championship game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o kisses The Coaches' Trophy after Media Day for the BCS National Championship college football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Miami. Notre Dame faces Alabama in Monday's championship game.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban makes his way to a microphone as workers paint the field at Sun Life Stadium during Media Day for the BCS National Championship college football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Miami. Alabama faces Notre Dame in Monday's championship game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during Media Day for the BCS National Championship college football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Miami. Alabama faces Notre Dame in Monday's championship game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during Media Day for the BCS National Championship college football game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Miami. Alabama faces Notre Dame in Monday's championship game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)