Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The old Broad Street rail station owned by the Akron Beacon Journal. Developers are planning to build student housing and a parking garage on the site. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Workers from Ohio Test Bor drill for soil samples at the old Broad Street rail station owned by the Akron Beacon Journal on Friday in Akron. Developers are planning to build student housing and a parking garage on the site. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)