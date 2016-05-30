Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rachel Peters of Mount Vernon, Ohio rests against the headstone of her best friend Joseph Garton, Sergeant U.S. Army and a Vietnam veteran, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2016. I was working Memorial Day, I had covered a parade and another story that wasn't related to the holiday and decided to drive out to the Western Reserve Cemetery. While I was there, I came across an incredible moment. This photo of Rachel is my favorite because she was lost in her own world remembering her best friend in this moment. The photo for me represents what Memorial Day is about. A time to reflect on the sacrifice members of the Armed services make to keep us safe. Mike Cardew
Archbishop Hoban head coach Timothy Tyrrell gets doused with water by Daeshon Martin after winning their Division III state championship game against Trotwood-Madison 30-0 at Ohio Stadium Dec. 3, 2016 in Columbus. This is my favorite photo because it captures a fun joyous moment after a season of hard work and yes because it's in focus. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fans react to a homer by Jose Ramirez at the watch party for Game Five of the World Series on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2016 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. I was hired as a staffer this Oct. 10, and only two weeks later had the opportunity to take fun images at World Series watch parties in and around Progressive Field. I feel like this select will always remind me of my crazy first month here. I also like the shot because no matter where you look, there is a fun reaction! Leah Klazczynski
Hank Johnson 6, grandson of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Hallam, gets a sneak peak of warmups from between the legs of his grandfather before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FIrstEnergy Stadium. This is my favorite photo because the playful, childhood innocence of Hank never phased the business-like demeanor of both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Hallam or head coach Hue Jackson when Hank crawled under his grandfather's legs to get a close-up view of the players and the field. Phil Masturzo
Stow fielder Matt Conger can't make a diving catch of a ball hit for a single by Solon's Anthony Charles in the first inning of a Division I baseball regional final on Friday, May 27, 2016, at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Solon won 10-0 in five innings. I've had a year of phenomenal opportunities but this image of a high school athlete giving his all really shows what sports is all about. Michael Chritton