Defense attorney James L. Burdon (left) talks with his client, accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley, before his trial resumed in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley takes the stand in his own defense in Summit Cunty Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Joe McGee/WEWS-TV)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley (back center) is questioned by defense attorney James Burdon while taking the stand in his own defense in Summit Cunty Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Joe McGee/WEWS-TV)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley is sworn in prior to taking the stand in his own defense in Summit Cunty Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Joe McGee/WEWS-TV)
Jack Kern (right) comforts his wife Ellen before the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley resumed in in Summit Cunty Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. The Kern's are the parents of victim Timothy Kern. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley (left) listens to Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan question the defense team as she addresses an objection from the prosecutors before bringing the jury in the courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police detective in the gang unit Keith Meadows (left) waits to continue his testimony as the attorneys for both sides hold a sidebar conference with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan in the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley in Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley is wheeled into in Summit Cunty Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Lt. Brian Simcox (left) is sworn in by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan (right) in the trial of accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley in Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday. Beasley is seen in the middle foreground. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorneys Lawrence J. Whitney (left) and James L. Burdon (center) talk with their client accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley before his trial resumed in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Accused CraigsList murderer Richard Beasley (left) sits with his defense attorneys Lawrence J. Whitney (center) and James Burdon (right) as they listen to the cross examination of their witness, Akron Police detective Keith Meadows (center rear) in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne S. Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)