International Content Liquidations Inc. workers hang a banner on the former Akron City Centre Hotel on Wednesday in Akron. ICL will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Long of International Content Liquidations Inc. talks about the show room of sample items his company has set up to help shoppers at the former Akron Citi-Centre Hotel on Wednesday in Akron. ICL will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ramon Lopas (left) and John Riechers of International Content Liquidations Inc. move a TV chest at the former Akron Citi-Centre Hotel on Wednesday in Akron. ICL will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A hotel room is ready for shoppers looking for bargains at the ormer Akron City Centre Hotel in Akron. International Content Liquidations Inc. will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A box full of Ice buckets waits for bargain shoppers at the former Akron City Centre Hotel in Akron. International Content Liquidations Inc. will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brass table lamps wait for shoppers at the former Akron City Centre Hotel in Akron. International Content Liquidations Inc. will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Karen Riechers of International Content Liquidations Inc. talks about the fixtures in the ladies room that are for sale including the wall towel and trash can as well as the wooden bathroom stalls at the former Akron City Centre Hotel on Wednesday in Akron. ICL will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stem glassware is available by the piece or by the tray at the former Akron City Centre Hotel in Akron. International Content Liquidations Inc. will open the public sale, which is billed as "the largest garage sale Akron has ever seen" at 10am on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)