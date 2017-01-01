Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Blues & Brews event at Lock 3 is August 5 from 12-5 p.m.
Royal Docks Brewing Co. in Jackson Township will release a new canned IPA called Leatherhead next month. It will be available at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, along with being sold in six-packs at retail markets.