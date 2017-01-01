Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Magic City Brewing Co. opened last week in a small storefront at 161 Second St. in Barberton. The nanobrewery launched with five beers. Pictured are the chocolate imperial stout, American wheat, saison and pale ale. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Magic City Brewing Co. was founded by Jay and Erica Graham, who both grew up in Barberton. Jay Graham (pictured) serves as the brewer. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Akron brewery has released its new Blood Hound Orange IPA in six-packs.
Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. has released its 12 Dogs of Christmas in new Christmas in July packaging.