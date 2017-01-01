Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Millersburg Brewing Co. in Millersburg celebrates it's fourth anniversary Saturday May 13. The brewery in collaboration brew with Black Cat Brewery in Moscow, will also release Alegria in cans in June. (Courtesy Millerburg Brewing Co.)
Magic City Brewing Co. will now be located on 2nd Street in downtown Barberton and owner Jay Graham hopes the nanobrewery will be open in June. (Photo courtesy Magic City Brewing Co.)
Fat Head's has released their Ohio beer festival schedule.