Race Caller Larry Collins (left) announces Irish War Cry will start in the 7th post position during the post position draw of the 149th Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
In this May 2 photo, Classic Empire, exercise rider Martin Rivera up, gallops at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Classic Empire is out of the Belmont Stakes because of an abscess in his right front foot. Trainer Mark Casse says the abscess found Wednesday is a recurrence of the same problem that bothered the colt after his loss in the Holy Bull in February. Classic Empire was expected to be the favorite for Saturday's 1�-mile finale of the Triple Crown series. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)