Vice President Mike Pence leaves a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday after the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary with him breaking a 50-50 tie. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In this image from video, provided by Senate Television shows Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday during the Senate's vote on Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. The Senate confirmed DeVos with Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. (Senate Television via AP)
In this Jan. 17, 201 photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Devos by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie, despite a last-ditch effort by Democrats to sink the nomination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (center) leans down to greet children and other guests following her swearing in ceremony administered by Vice President Mike Pence (left) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday. With DeVos' is her husband Dick DeVos, right. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)