The First Merit branch on State Road will become a Huntington Bank, while the existing Huntington branch across the street in Portage Crossings will be closed in Cuyahoga Falls. Huntington will convert the FirstMerit accounts over the President's Day holiday weekend, Feb. 18-20. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet FirstMerit branch teller Linda Boal helps a customer. Huntington will convert FirstMerit accounts over the President's Day holiday weekend Feb. 18-20. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Visual changes at the FirstMerit branch in Ellet clue customers to Huntington's presence. Huntington customers are able to use FirstMerit ATM's until the changeover is finalized. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)