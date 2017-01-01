Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brittany Gerstenslager of Wadsworth leads a stroller cardio class in Fairlawn,. Gerstenslager teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Moms lunge their way past the Apple store in Summit Mall during a stroller cardio class in Fairlawn. Fitness instructor Brittany Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fitness instructor Brittany Gerstenslager pushes a doll in a stroller as she leads a stroller cardio class at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nina Schulte of Medina works out with her eleven-month-old daughter Brooke Schulte during stroller cardio class at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fitness instructor Brittany Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nina Schulte of Medina kisses her eleven-month-old daughter Brooke Schulte while stretching before stroller cardio at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fitness instructor Brittany Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brittany Gerstenslager' (front right) leads a stroller cardio class through Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nolan Jefferys, 20-months-old, of Akron reaches for his mom Heather Ryan's foot during stroller cardio at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fitness instructor Brittany Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Moms exercise in Summit Mall during stroller cardio class in Fairlawn. Fitness instructor Brittany Gerstenslager of Wadsworth teaches a handful of different classes involving strollers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)