John F. Seiberling and his wife Betty in a March 8, 1995 file photo. Betty Seiberling died Tuesday night in her sleep, friends confirmed to the Beacon Journal on Wednesday. She was 96.
John and Betty Seiberling, after midnight on Election Night, Nov. 5, 1974. Betty Seiberling died Tuesday night in her sleep, friends confirmed to the Beacon Journal on Wednesday. She was 96. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)