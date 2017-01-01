Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
JT Buck performs at the Big Love festival on Saturday at The Well in Akron. This year's festival focused on how to move beyond Midwest Rustbelt and healing using what you have. Buck's performance was centered around music and spoken word. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man makes his way up the stairwell featuring an artistic display at the Big Love festival on Saturday at The Well in Akron. This year's festival focused on how to move beyond Midwest Rustbelt and healing using what you have. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barb Myers of Island Community Gardens in South Akron speaks during a seminar on garden planning and seed starting at the Big Love festival on Saturday at The Well in Akron. This year's festival focused on how to move beyond Midwest Rustbelt and healing using what you have. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Festival-goers pass through a unique display in the stairwell at the Big Love festival on Saturday at The Well in Akron. This year's festival focused on how to move beyond Midwest Rustbelt and healing using what you have. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mason Bybee, 8, of Akron draws at the Nazareth Housing Development Corporation display during the Big Love festival on Saturday at The Well in Akron. This year's festival focused on how to move beyond Midwest Rustbelt and healing using what you have. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michael George, 22, of Canton performs as a volunteer throughout the hallways at the Big Love festival on Saturday at The Well in Akron. This year's festival focused on how to move beyond Midwest Rustbelt and healing using what you have. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
