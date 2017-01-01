Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State forward Evan Ravenel (30) and Ohio State forward Deshaun Thomas celebrate after a game against the Wisconsin in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. Ohio State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State forward Deshaun Thomas (1) holds up the Big Ten Championship trophy after a game against Wisconsin in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. Ohio State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State forward Evan Ravenel (right) takes the ball away from Wisconsin forward Ryan Evans (5) during the first half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. At left is Ohio State guard Aaron Craft (4), and behind Evans is Ohio State forward Deshaun Thomas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ohio State head coach Thad Matta reacts as he directs his team during the second half of a game against Wisconsin in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State guard Lenzelle Smith, Jr. (32) battles for a shot against Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker (15) and forward/center Jared Berggren (40) during the second half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State forward LaQuinton Ross (10) and Wisconsin forward Ryan Evans (5) battle for a rebound during the second half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State guard Lenzelle Smith, Jr. (32) goes up for a shot against Wisconsin guard Traevon Jackson (12) during the second half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State forward Deshaun Thomas (1) drives against Wisconsin forward Mike Bruesewitz (31) during the second half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ohio State guard Lenzelle Smith, Jr. (32) battles for a loose ball against Wisconsin forward Ryan Evans (left) and forward Mike Bruesewitz during the first half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Wisconsin forward Frank Kaminsky (44) and Ohio State forward Sam Thompson (12) battle for a rebound during the first half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. At right is Wisconsin forward Ryan Evans. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ohio State forward Evan Ravenel (30), center Amir Williams (23) and forward LaQuinton Ross (10) celebrate during the second half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. Ohio State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ohio State forward LaQuinton Ross (10) and forward Deshaun Thomas (1) react during the second half of a game in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. Ohio State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ohio State players celebrate after winning a game against Wisconsin in the championship of the Big Ten tournament Sunday in Chicago. Ohio State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)