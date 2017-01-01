Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State's Evan Ravenel dunks during the second half against Nebraska at the Big Ten tournament Friday, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nebraska's Shavon Shields and Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas battle for a loose ball during the second half at the Big Ten tournament Friday, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ohio State's Aaron Craft tries to drive past Nebraska's Brandon Ubel (13), Shavon Shields (31) and Dylan Talley (24) during the first half at the Big Ten tournament Friday, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)