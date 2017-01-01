Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 2014 photo provided by Scott Morris, Eszter Horanyi carries her loaded bikepacking bike over downed trees in New Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail. (Scott Morris via AP)
In this Aug. 2014 photo provided by Scott Morris, Eszter Horanyi rides with a storm backdrop, along the Continental Divide Trail in Montana. (Scott Morris via AP)
In this Aug. 2014 photo provided by Scott Morris, Eszter Horanyi demonstrates hike-a-bike on the Continental Divide Trail in Montana. (Scott Morris via AP)
In this Jan. 2009 photo provided by Scott Morris, riders are shown on the long distance Arizona Trail, weaving through Saguaro Cactus. The Arizona Trail travels from Mexico to Utah, through the backcountry. (Scott Morris via AP)
In this June 2009 photo provided by Scott Morris, Lee Blackwell and Chad Brown are shown bikepacking a segment of the Arizona Trail, south of Flagstaff, Ariz. (Scott Morris via AP)