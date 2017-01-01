Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
State Sen. John Eklund discusses proposed legislation to help reduce the state's prison population by putting more emphasis on keeping nonviolent offenders in the community instead of behind bars, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Eklund says if offenders are doing their best to rehabilitate themselves, it doesn't make any sense to send them back to prison for minor violations of their parole. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, discusses proposed legislation to help reduce the state's prison population by putting more emphasis on keeping nonviolent offenders in the community instead of behind bars, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Mohr says that nationally, about 14 percent of offenders in state prisons are there for drug offenses, compared to 28 percent in Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
State Sen. Charleta Tavares discusses proposed legislation to help reduce the state's prison population by putting more emphasis on keeping nonviolent offenders in the community instead of behind bars, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Tavares said not every violation of the law necessitates a stay in prison. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)