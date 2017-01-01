Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dan Auerbach, left, and Patrick Carney accept the award for best rock album "El Camino" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Dr. John accepts the award for best blues album for "Locked Down" during the pre-telecast at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for best Americana album for "Slipstream" during the pre-telecast at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Members of Halestorm, from left, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, Arejay Hale, Josh Smith pose backstage for the best rock album award for "Love Bites (So Do I)" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Gotye, left, and Kimbra pose backstage with the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Somebody That I Used to Know" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Dan Auerbach accepts the award for producer of the year non-classical during the pre-telecast at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Adele poses backstage with the award for best pop solo performance for "Set Fire to the Rain" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Adele, left, accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Set Fire to the Rain" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. Looking on from right are presenters Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for best country solo performance for "Blown Away" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Kelly Clarkson accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Stronger" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Recording artist Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, left, presents the award for best rock performance for "Lonely Boy" to Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Musicians Dan Auerbach, left, and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys accept the award for best rock performance for "Lonely Boy" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Recording artist Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Justin Timberlake, left, and Jay-Z perform on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Dan Auerbach, left, of The Black Keys perform on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Patrick Carney, left, and Dan Auerbach, second from right, of musical group The Black Keys, perform on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Dan Auerbach of musical group The Black Keys perform perform on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
The-Dream poses backstage with the awards for best rap/sung collaboration for "No Church in the Wild" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood performs on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Damian Marley, left, and Rihanna perform at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Jay-Z poses backstage with the awards for best rap/sung collaboration for "No Church in the Wild" and best rap performance for "N****s in Paris" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)