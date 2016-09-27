Danny Clark committed to Ohio State in December of 2013. He decommitted from Ohio State today, releasing a statement on Twitter.
Out of respect for coaches on OSU staff, I will not be answering any questions on this topic. Ever... pic.twitter.com/KCUR4ZzcaA— 10 Weeks (@DClarkQB) September 27, 2016
Clark, who has a Block O tattoo on his arm, said he thought he was born to play for the Buckeyes. Now the Hoban quarterback is back out on the open market, where he previously had interest from schools like Alabama and Michigan State.
The Buckeyes are packed at quarterback with players like Joe Burrows, Dwane Haskins and Emory Jones behind J.T. Barrett. The Buckeyes also received a commitment from quarterback Tate Martell, so it may have been difficult for Clark to find a role.
"I've been forced to accept the fact that as a pro-style QB, maybe my style of play would be a good fit elsewhere," Clark said in his statement. "At first I couldn't accept it. ... It is with a very heavy heart, and a clear conscience that I am officially decommitting from OSU, and will now open up my recruitment for the first time since this all began."
In June, Clark's Hoban teammate Todd Sibley, a four-star running back recruit, decommitted from Ohio State and committed to Pittsburgh.
Ohio State has 17 commits for the 2017 class.
Pages