Ohio State will hold an open recruitment fair on Saturday, June 24 from 1-5 p.m. at the Jerome Schottenstein Center for positions as ushers, ticket takers, security, parking and concession workers for the upcoming football and sports seasons.
Applications will be available and some groups will conduct on-site interviews. Parking will be in the scarlet lots on the north side of the Schottenstein Center, with entrance through the northeast rotunda facing Olentangy River Road and Borror Drive.
Among the positions open are those known as “redcoats,” who handle ticket scanning, ushering and guest services duties.
For more information, go to http://go.osu.edu/
