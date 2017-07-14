No team has better odds to win the Big Ten than Ohio State this season.
Oddsmakers at the betting website Bovada listed Ohio State as 5/6 favorites to win the conference.
The Buckeyes are followed by Wisconsin at 15/4 and Michigan and Penn State at 11/2.
Rutgers, by far, has the longest odds at 500/1.
Here are the full odds, courtesy of Bovada:
Ohio State: 5/6
Wisconsin: 15/4
Michigan: 11/2
Penn State: 11/2
Nebraska: 16/1
Northwestern: 16/1
Iowa: 20/1
Minnesota: 33/1
Michigan State: 50/1
Indiana: 100/1
Maryland: 100/1
Illinois: 200/1
Purdue: 200/1
Rutgers: 500/1
