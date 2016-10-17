Ohio State junior quarterback J.T. Barrett is once again being honored by the Big Ten. The conference named Barrett one of its five players of the week for his play on Saturday against Wisconsin.
This is the sixth time Barrett has won the award, and the second time this season. Against the Badgers, Barrett accounted for 318 total yards on offense and three touchdowns. Barrett shared Offensive Player of the Week with Northwestern running back Justin Jackson.
In the 30-23 overtime win over Wisconsin Barrett set a new Ohio State record for total touchdowns with 89 in his career.
Wide receiver Noah Brown was the last Buckeyes player to win the award. He was given the honor on Sept. 19.
This week the conference also gave player of the week awards to Jack Cichy of Wisconsin, Solomon Vault of Northwestern and Patrick Nelson of Illinois.
