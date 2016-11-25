It is, unarguably, the biggest game of the regular season in college football this year. On Saturday in Columbus, it's No. 2 Ohio State hosting No. 3 Michigan.
If Ohio State wins, the Buckeyes are all but assured a spot in the College Football Playoff. The game is so big LeBron James will be there. It's so big, you have to wonder if it's a new dawn for the most storied rivalry in sports. Michigan's Jabrill Peppers could grasp the Heisman Trophy with a big game in The Game. Ohio State's Gareon Conley, once a Michigan commit, could be the player who stops him.
The Game is here, and we need you to tell us who is winning.
