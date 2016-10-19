After Browns' Jordan Poyer calls out Antonio Andrews for posting video of hit, Andrews doubles down

Browns starting free safety Jordan Poyer wasn't happy about Tennessee Titans running back Antonio Andrews posting a video on Instagram of the devastating hit that put Poyer in the hospital for two days with a lacerated kidney.

Poyer called out Andrews on Tuesday via Twitter, and Andrews reacted on Twitter by doubling down.

"This [is a] contact sport," Andrews tweeted in response to Poyer.

Andrews later defended his decision to post the video on Instagram. He included the caption "relentless" with the video.

"Man these cats all in they feelings," Andrews tweeted. "Its not gloating its just a simple post. Idc [I don't care] either way. i'm gonna get paid and get my 8 hrs of sleep."

As Poyer ran down the field on punt coverage Sunday in a 28-26 loss to the Titans, Andrews blasted him in the midsection, chest and face mask. Andrews was penaltized for an illegal blindside block.

Poyer writhed on the ground and remained there for several minutes after absorbing the hit with 6:33 left in the second quarter. He was taken to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., before halftime. He ended up spending two nights there and was discharged Tuesday, shortly after the Browns placed him on injured reserve. He'll likely miss the rest of this season.

Here are the tweets from Poyer and Andrews:

Buddy posted the hit to his Social Media page? 🤔😭😭😂😂 — Jordan poyer (@J_Poy33) October 18, 2016

Wow 🤔 — Jordan poyer (@J_Poy33) October 18, 2016

Not complaining about the hit... its football.. stuff happens... but dam.. idk why but thats wild to me.. good for him tho🙏🏾 — Jordan poyer (@J_Poy33) October 18, 2016

🤔🤔 yea and you commented on it along with others. Ha this contact sport get well soon tho kid. 👌🏾💯 https://t.co/X9wjUPPeNT — Antonio Andrews (@Salute2Dat5ive) October 18, 2016

@QUANTRELLBISHOP if i had got a fine then yea. But legal and clean. Prayers up for lil buddy. — Antonio Andrews (@Salute2Dat5ive) October 18, 2016