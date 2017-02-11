After creating stir among Browns fans, Myles Garrett says he just wants to be picked No. 1 overall

A day after a video of Myles Garrett begging his hometown Dallas Cowboys to acquire him in a hypothetical trade-up scenario with the Browns went viral, the Texas A&M defensive end insisted he's not concerned about which team drafts him April 27.

"It doesn't matter at all," Garrett said Saturday night in a video tweeted by Houston TV station FOX 26 KRIV before a ceremony for the Rotary Lombardi Award. "I mean it matters if they're the first pick or not. That's where I want to go. I want to hold myself to the highest standard, so that's No. 1. So whoever's No. 1, I've gotta play for them."

Myles Garrett said during red carpet before Lombardi Awards he's not concerned with who drafts him. Just wants to go #1 overall in NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/t6HICsC8Xn — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 11, 2017

He also told ESPN the following on Saturday: "I've already said I like the Cowboys because that's my hometown team. Everybody knows you're going to like your hometown team. But I want to go No. 1, whoever that is. If that's Cleveland, I have no problem going up there and playing with them. I'm going to love whatever team and organization that I'm a part of."

The Browns, of course, have the first overall pick, and draft analysts have universally labeled Garrett the favorite to become the top selection.

But Garrett created a stir among some Browns fans when ESPN.com published a video Friday in which he made a plea to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade for him. ESPN.com later explained in a separate story that the footage of Garrett was shot Dec. 8 at the College Football Awards show. Garrett is a native of Arlington, Texas, where the Cowboys play their home games.

"I'm speaking to you, Jerry," Garrett said in the video. "Mr. [coach Jason] Garrett, make it happen. [Quarterback] Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please. I'd love to play in Dallas. Just make it happen."

On Saturday, Garrett downplayed his pitch to the Cowboys.

"I kind of forgot that I had done it," Garrett said in another video by posted FOX 26 KRIV. "I really didn't think it would go anywhere 'cause it was supposed to be just a funny video but it kind of gained some traction in the last couple days. But it is what it is."

Myles Garrett said he "kind of forgot" bout ESPN video with him asking Dallas to trade for him."It was supposed to be just a funny video" pic.twitter.com/jnrvYoOC19 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 11, 2017

He told ESPN urging the Cowboys to trade for him "was supposed to be pretty much a joke and not taken too seriously."

"I thought it would be funny to put that in the video, because the video wasn't supposed to be serious," he added. "[My friends said], 'Well maybe they can [trade] Romo or trade all of their picks.' I said, 'That'd be one hell of a trade.' But no, [I wasn't being serious]. I just want to go No. 1."

On Friday, Garrett told the Houston Chronicle the Browns are his favorite NFL team other than the Cowboys, who have the 28th pick coming off a 13-3 season and a playoff appearance.

"They have the No. 1 pick," he said of the Browns. "I want to be known as the best."

Also on Friday, FOX 26 KRIV tweeted Garrett "would love" to pay for the Browns and included a video of him answering a question. But on Saturday, the station clarified that Garrett was asked whether he would be OK with playing for the Browns, who set a franchise record for losses last season and finished 1-15.

"Definitely," Garrett said when asked if he would be OK with playing for the Browns. "People might say they're this, they're that or I made a comment about cold weather and they kind of put it toward Cleveland. It doesn't matter to me. I'll play wherever they put me, and it's about your mindset. If you go out there with a mindset that you're going to turn things around, you can make that contagious and people start to believe in it, you can turn into a winning program wherever you go."

In late December, when it was still uncertain whether the Browns or San Francisco 49ers would have the No. 1 overall pick, Garrett told the Houston Chronicle he would not want to play in a cold-weather city.

"Doesn't matter [which team gets the No. 1 overall pick] but I'd like not to go anywhere cold," Garrett said. "Whoever picks me up, I'm going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time. It doesn't matter who picks me up, I'm going to try and be a franchise player for them."

As for the Lombardi Award, Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen won it. Garrett, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and Michigan linebacker/defensive back Jabrill Peppers were the other finalists.