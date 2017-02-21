After ugly separation from Browns, cornerback K'Waun Williams gets fresh start with 49ers

Former Browns cornerback K'Waun Williams signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers worth a little more than $1 million, including incentives, a league source told the Beacon Journal on Tuesday night.

Williams had offers from five teams, the source said.

The Browns cut Williams on Aug. 29 after they had an ugly disagreement with him about the health of his right ankle and whether he should play in the Aug. 12 preseason opener.

After the Browns released Williams, who sat out the exhibition opener, he had bone spurs removed from the ankle as part of a surgery performed by Dr. Robert Anderson on Oct. 31 in Charlotte, N.C. He did not play in 2016.

In September, Williams filed a grievance against the Browns through the NFL Players Association. It was originally expected to be heard this month, but now that's scheduled to take place May 16 in Cleveland.

Williams wants the Browns to pay him the money he would have made had he spent last season with the franchise, plus the cost of his surgery. His base salary in 2016 was scheduled to be $600,000, but there's a chance it would have been $363,000 if he had spent the year on injured reserve.

With the 49ers, Williams will reunite with Jeff Hafley, who served as the Browns' secondary coach from 2014-15. Halfey will enter his second season as San Francisco's defensive backs coach in the fall. New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Browns in 2014, when Williams was a rookie.

Williams, 25, was a productive nickel corner and a darling of the previous Browns regime for two seasons. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from the University of Pittsburgh, where Hafley coached him. He compiled 69 tackles, including two sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Browns.