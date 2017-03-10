All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Agent says farewell message on Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram account result of hacking

By Nate Ulrich Published: March 10, 2017

IMG_6821

With so many people wondering whether the Browns can convince the New England Patriots to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a farewell to Boston social media post on the player's Instagram post is sure to create a stir.

That's exactly what happened early Friday morning when a photograph of Garoppolo was posted to his Instagram account with the following caption: "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston."

But ... not so fast. The post was deleted later Friday morning, and Garoppolo's agent Donald Yee told NFL Network, "Jimmy's social media account was hacked."

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes