Agent says farewell message on Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram account result of hacking

With so many people wondering whether the Browns can convince the New England Patriots to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a farewell to Boston social media post on the player's Instagram post is sure to create a stir.

That's exactly what happened early Friday morning when a photograph of Garoppolo was posted to his Instagram account with the following caption: "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston."

But ... not so fast. The post was deleted later Friday morning, and Garoppolo's agent Donald Yee told NFL Network, "Jimmy's social media account was hacked."