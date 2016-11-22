Are the winless Cleveland Browns regressing? (podcast)

On this week's Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast, we discuss the latest reasons why the Cleveland Browns remain the NFL's only winless team.

Following Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Veteran offensive tackle Joe Thomas put some of the blame on the team's front office. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor called out the team's inability to block. Quarterback Josh McCown took a different tactic and placed blame on himself. On the podcast, Nate says which is the better way to go for the Browns players during a tough season.

MORE: Browns coach Hue Jackson hell-bent on preventing his team from splintering: ‘I am going to be the calming voice’

We also talk about whether or not the Browns are continuing to progress, despite losing, or if the team is regressing. We also pinpoint a concerning development with the offense that head coach Hue Jackson won't seem to change.

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as we managed to find two positive notes of the week -- and don't forget the good news of the week is still waiting for a sponsor.

MORE: Browns notebook: Quarterback Josh McCown aims to solve protection, turnover problems when he starts Sunday vs. Giants

We close the week with possibly the most controversial discussion we've ever had on the podcast. No, it's not about how the Browns will manage against the New York Giants on Sunday. The controversy is Thanksgiving. We close the show ranking the best Thanksgiving foods. If you disagree with our rankings, we're not here to judge. Just leave your own in the comments