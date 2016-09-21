Arrest warrant issued for Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon in paternity case

Updated at 1:40 p.m.

A Cuyahoga County judge has issued an arrest warrant for Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon because he has failed to submit to a paternity test.

The NFL, though, won't punish Gordon in connection with the legal matter.

"This [case] will not affect his status [with the league]," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Beacon Journal on Wednesday afternoon.

The Browns attributed the following prepared statement to a team spokesman: "We are aware of the situation. Josh and his attorney are working with the Cuyahoga County Courts to resolve this matter. We have no further comment at this time."

Channel 19 (WOIO) and Cleveland.com first reported the news about the paternity case.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Alison Floyd approved the arrest warrant Aug. 31, according to Cleveland.com. Christina Lockhart of Maple Heights made a complaint in juvenile court saying Gordon is the father of her 1-year-old daughter.

Gordon was in the locker room late Wednesday morning at Browns headquarters. He is suspended for the first four games of this season because of recurring violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He's scheduled to return Oct. 9 against the New England Patriots.