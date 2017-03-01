As Browns hunt for QB, ESPN reports Patriots not expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

If the Browns want Jimmy Garoppolo to be their next starting quarterback, they're going to need to present the New England Patriots with an offer they can't refuse.

Then again, perhaps no such offer exists in the mind of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Citing unnamed NFL sources, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Patriots are not expected to trade Garoppolo.

The emergence of the report as the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis could mean Belichick is upping the ante. It also could mean Belichick really wants to hang onto Garoppolo as a backup and heir apparent to Tom Brady, who'll turn 40 in August.

Mike Lombardi, the general manager of the Browns in 2013 and assistant to the coaching staff of the Patriots from 2014-15, commented on Schefter's report by tweeting, "This is not about increasing [Garoppolo's] value, this is the player being good, really good." In recent weeks, Sports Illustrated's Peter King, ESPN's Ed Werder and former Browns coach Eric Mangini also have stated they don't expect Belichick to deal Garoppolo this offseason.

Plenty of people throughout the league believe Garoppolo will flourish when given the chance. The Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears are widely considered the main suitors for him, with the New York Jets and Houston Texans viewed as other possibilities.

If any team has the ammunition entice Belichick, it’s the Browns. They’re armed with 11 picks in April's draft, including two in the first round (Nos. 1 and 12 overall), two in the second (Nos. 33 and 52) and one in the third (No. 65).

But if Belichick won't budge, a logical contingency plan for the Browns would be to sign Buffalo Bills starter Tyrod Taylor if he’s released. He would be due nearly $31 million guaranteed if he's still with the Bills on March 12. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday at the combine a decision had yet to be made regarding Taylor's future with the team.

The Browns could also explore a trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup AJ McCarron, who played for coach Hue Jackson for two seasons.

At the combine, the Browns will evaluate the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's draft -- Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.

Garoppolo, 25, is scheduled to enter the final season of his rookie contract this year. The 2014 second-round pick from Eastern Illinois is 2-0 as an NFL starter.

With Brady suspended for Deflategate to begin this past season, Garoppolo capitalized on his first opportunity to start by completing 71 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. But he suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder during the second quarter of his second start and was sidelined as a result.