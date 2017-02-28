Browns agree to four-year contract extension with punter Britton Colquitt

Britton Colquitt won't be one and done with the Browns.

The veteran punter and the Browns agreed to terms of a four-year contract extension Tuesday, the team announced.

Colquitt had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 9 until he struck the new deal. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

"I am thrilled," Colquitt said in a news release. "My family couldn’t be happier. We love the organization and the fans. From [owners] Jimmy and Dee Haslam to [head of football operations] Sashi [Brown] to the coaching staff with Hue [Jackson] and of course Tabes [special teams coordinator Chris Tabor], this is a great place to work. The Browns are a class act. I want to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity."

The Denver Broncos cut Colquitt this past summer after he spent six seasons punting for them and helped them win Super Bowl 50.

In his first season with the Browns, Colquitt punted 83 times for a gross average of 45.3 yards and a franchise-record net average of 40.3 yards.

He also had 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with just two touchbacks. Only Colquitt and Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams had two or fewer touchbacks this past season. Hekker had one.

The door opened for Colquitt to join the Browns after they traded three-time Pro Bowl punter Andy Lee to the Carolina Panthers in August.

In October, Jackson said he liked Colquitt and called him a "really good find."

A few days before the 2016 season finale, Tabor described Colquitt as "a good football player, a great guy and a true pro."

Colquitt, who'll turn 32 on March 20, is the fourth Browns player to receive a contract extension since December. The others are linebacker Jamie Collins, cornerback Jamar Taylor and long snapper Charley Hughlett.

The Browns' impending unrestricted free agents of note who remained unsigned are wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and offensive lineman Austin Pasztor.