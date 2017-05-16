Browns agree to two-year deal with cornerback Jason McCourty, agent says

Updated at 7:45 p.m.

The Browns and veteran cornerback Jason McCourty agreed to a two-year contract on Tuesday, his agent, Andy Simms, confirmed in a phone interview with the Beacon Journal.

Simms declined to disclose the financial terms, but McCourty later told NFL Network the two-year deal is worth $6 million, including $2 million guaranteed.

The Browns will announce Wednesday they signed McCourty.

NFL Network first reported McCourty was expected to join the Browns, adding he had dinner with the coaches Monday night and took a physical for the team Tuesday during a free-agent visit to its headquarters.

The Browns need help at cornerback after fourth-round draft pick Howard Wilson suffered a fractured kneecap Friday during the first practice of rookie minicamp. Wilson is in jeopardy of missing the entire 2017 season because the injury requires surgery.

They also might be looking for an upgrade at free safety, a position to which the versatile McCourty could move.

McCourty, 29, started every game in which he appeared for the Tennessee Titans the past six seasons. He played for new Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in 2013, when the coach held the title of senior assistant/defense with the Titans.

The Titans cut McCourty, 6-foot and 193 pounds, last month after the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on a restructured contract. He was scheduled to make $7 million in 2017, the last season on a five-year contract extension he signed in 2012. McCourty was the Titans' longest-tenured player and a captain.

Last season, he appeared in 14 of 16 games and compiled 69 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions. He missed the final two games with a sprained shoulder and chest contusion.

Of the 111 cornerbacks ProFootballFocus.com ranked last season, McCourty finished 55th on the list. By comparison, this is how PFF ranked the Browns' top three cornerbacks in 2016: Joe Haden 85th, Jamar Taylor 19th and Briean Boddy-Calhoun 71st.

In 2015, McCourty missed 12 of 16 games because of groin injuries and two surgeries. He had played in all but one game the previous four seasons.

A sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009, McCourty has racked up 505 tackles, 73 passes defensed and 13 interceptions in eight NFL seasons. His twin brother, Devin, is the starting free safety of the New England Patriots.