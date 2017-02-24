Browns awarded four compensatory draft picks

The Browns were awarded four compensatory picks for April's draft, the NFL announced Friday.

They received one selection in the third round (No. 103 overall), two in the fourth (Nos. 139 and 142) and one in the fifth (No. 183).

However, the third-round pick will go to the New England Patriots because it's what the Browns agreed to surrender in their trade for linebacker Jamie Collins in October. And one of the fourth-round picks (No. 139) will transfer to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of last year's blockbuster deal in which the Browns traded down from No. 2 overall.

The NFL awarded 32 compensatory picks to 16 teams. The Browns were one of four teams to receive the maximum of four picks.

NFL rules stipulate that a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks.

Below is the breakdown the league provided to explain the Browns' compensatory picks.

Compensatory free-agents lost in 2016: special-teams ace Johnson Bademosi, wide receiver Travis Benjamin, free safety Tashaun Gipson, center Alex Mack, linebacker Craig Robertson and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

Compensatory free agent gained in 2016: linebacker Demario Davis.

The Browns have 11 picks in this year's draft, not including the third-round choice heading to the Patriots and the fourth-round selection going to the Eagles.

The Browns' stockpile includes five picks in the top 65: first round (Nos. 1 and 12 overall), second round (Nos. 33 and 52) and third round (No. 65). They also have two picks in the fourth round (Nos. 108 and 142), three in the fifth (Nos. 145, 177 and 183) and one in the sixth (No. 187).

NFL owners approved a rule change in 2015 allowing compensatory picks to be traded beginning this year.