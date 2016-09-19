Browns C Cam Erving released from hospital with bruised lung, DE Carl Nassib to have surgery on hand

The Browns announced starting center Cameron Erving was released from the hospital Monday morning after suffering a bruised lung in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and his return to play status will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Browns rookie defensive end Carl Nassib suffered a broken hand against the Ravens and will undergo surgery, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday. The Browns are assessing how long Nassib will be out. NFL Network first reported the news.

Meanwhile, Browns starting quarterback Josh McCown suffered a left shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Ravens, pushed through the pain to finish the game and could barely move his non-throwing arm afterward. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Here is a quick breakdown of what each of the injuries means.

*Erving will likely miss at least a few weeks. Ex-Browns linebacker Barkevious Mingo missed a month of game action with a bruised lung in 2013. However, this is a frightening injury, and it can be much more serious in some cases than others. So Erving could be out for a long time. He was hospitalized overnight for observation. The logical plan to replace him would be moving right guard John Greco to center and backup Alvin Bailey to right guard. That's what the Browns did when Erving left Sunday's game with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

*Nassib, a third-round draft pick from Penn State, has been one of the brightest spots for the Browns this year. He had two sacks in the preseason and added another last week in a 29-10, season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. So when he left the game in the third quarter Sunday, it was a significant blow. He's a starter when the Browns employ a four-man front in their nickel package. With Nassib expected to miss some time, it could mean more snaps for Jamie Meder, Xavier Cooper, rookie Tyrone Holmes, Stephen Paea and John Hughes, who was a healthy scratch Sunday.

*In the locker room after the game, McCown certainly didn't look like he would be healthy enough to play Sunday when the Browns (0-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (0-2). Rookie third-round draft pick Cody Kessler is next in line to start. He's the only other QB on the active roster in the aftermath of Robert Griffin III suffering a broken bone in his left shoulder in the opener. The Browns also would likely sign a veteran free-agent quarterback if McCown is ruled out. Rookie fifth-round selection Kevin Hogan is on the practice squad.

More information should be available later Monday. Browns coach Hue Jackson is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.