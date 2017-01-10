Browns CB Joe Haden announces successful surgery: 'First team all pro here I come!'

Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden announced Tuesday on Twitter the surgery he had to repair two groin muscles was successful.

"Groin surgery went Great! Rehab starts now!! First team all pro here I come!!! No excuses just RESULTS!! #HadenNation," he tweeted.

Haden revealed Dec. 22 he would undergo surgery on the two groin muscles he injured during the 2016 season.

He suffered a left groin injury in practice before the Browns faced the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 25 and missed the game. Then he suffered a right groin injury in practice before they played the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 16 and missed two games.

He was only healthy for the first two games, and he pushed through both groin injuries in the final nine games.

Haden, 27, didn't meet his standards on an individual basis during the 2016 season, and the Browns finished 1-15. But Haden was still named a Pro Bowl alternate and compiled 48 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions in 13 games.

"I'm on a mission next season," he tweeted. "This year I didn't live up 2 my expectation! Hate me or love me.... Ima make u respect my GAME."

Groin surgery went Great! Rehab starts now!! First team all pro here I come!!! No excuses just RESULTS!! #HadenNation — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 10, 2017

I'm on a mission next season. This year I didn't live up 2 my expectation! Hate me or love me.... Ima make u respect my GAME. pic.twitter.com/ZKXE5C8nkD — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 10, 2017

Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor also provided a brief update Tuesday about the surgery he had Jan. 4 on a torn ligament in his right middle finger.

Pryor tweeted a photograph of himself wearing a cast on his right hand and wrote, "4 more weeks pain gone and out cast." He played with the injury for the final three games of the 2016 season.