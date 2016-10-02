Browns CB Joe Haden will start despite injury; O-lineman Alvin Bailey benched after arrest

Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden will start against Washington on Sunday despite a groin injury.

Haden sat out last week's 30-24 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins with the injury he suffered during practice on Sept. 22. He entered this weekend listed as questionable.

ProFootballFocus.com ranks him as the No. 6 cornerback in the NFL. The website gave Haden the highest grade of any Browns defender Sept. 18 in their 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He tied a career high with two interceptions and had two other passes defensed. His 18 career interceptions tied Earl Little for the most by a Browns player since 1999.

Haden's availability is vital not only because he's the Browns' most-accomplished defender, but also because veteran cornerback Tramon Williams will be inactive Sunday with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder suffered against the Dolphins. Williams entered this weekend listed as doubtful.

Center Austin Reiter will start for the Browns in his first NFL regular-season game. John Greco will move back to right guard in the starting lineup.

The lineup changes on the offensive line come after guard Alvin Bailey was arrested early Monday morning and cited by North Royalton police for operating a vehicle impaired, speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle (cracked windshield), drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and failure to comply. Bailey is active Sunday, even though he's been benched.

With center Cameron Erving (bruised lung) out, Greco moved from right guard and started at center last week against the Dolphins. Bailey, meanwhile, filled in at right guard.

Now the Browns will have a different starting center for the third consecutive game. The Browns signed Reiter off Washington's practice squad Sept. 20.

Rookie Derrick Kindred will start at strong safety in place of Ibraheim Campbell, who's inactive for the second game in a row with a hamstring injury. Campbell entered this weekend listed as questionable.

Outside linebacker Corey Lemonier will play Sunday after all. On Saturday, the Browns listed Lemonier as doubtful to play because he's dealing with a personal matter and didn't travel with the team to Washington, D.C. But Lemonier was able to join the team in time for Sunday's game.

Lemonier's presence is especially important because the Browns are thin at outside linebacker after placing Nate Orchard on injured reserve Saturday with a left high-ankle sprain.

In addition to Williams, Erving and Campbell, the following Browns players will be inactive: quarterback Josh McCown (fractured left collarbone), wide receiver Corey Coleman (broken right hand), tight end Seth DeValve (left knee) and defensive end Carl Nassib (surgically repaired broken left hand).

The following players will be inactive for Washington: quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver Josh Doctson, cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Dashaun Phillips, offensive lineman Vinston Painter, defensive end Anthony Lanier and guard Shawn Lauvao.