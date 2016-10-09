Browns CB Tramon Williams inactive vs. Patriots, DE Carl Nassib, SS Ibraheim Campbell to return

Cornerback Tramon Williams will miss his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury when the Browns (0-4) host the New England Patriots (3-1) beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Williams is out with the sprained AC joint he suffered Sept. 25 against the Miami Dolphins. He entered the weekend listed as questionable after practicing all week on a limited basis.

With Williams out, undrafted rookie Briean Boddy-Calhoun will likely serve as the No. 3 cornerback behind starters Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor. In the nickel package, Boddy-Calhoun and Haden will likely line up on the outside while Taylor covers the slot.

Strong safety Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring) and rookie defensive end Carl Nassib (surgically repaired broken left hand) will be active for the Browns. Both of them missed the past two games and were listed as questionable entering the weekend.

Campbell is expected to start. Nassib is a starter when the Browns open in their nickel package.

In addition to Williams, wide receiver Corey Coleman (broken right hand), tight ends Seth DeValve (left knee) and Randall Telfer (right high-ankle sprain), centers Cameron Erving (bruised lung) and Austin Reiter (torn ACL in left knee) and quarterback Josh McCown (fractured left collarbone) will be inactive for the Browns. All of them were ruled out last week.

For the Patriots, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Eric Rowe, running back Brandon Bolden (knee), linebacker Shea McClellin (concussion), right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), tight end Greg Scruggs and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (back) will be inactive.