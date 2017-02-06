Browns claim former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seahawks

The Browns claimed former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell off waivers Monday from the Seattle Seahawks.

Powell, 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, will enter his second NFL season in the fall.

He signed with the Seahawks last year as an undrafted free agent, spent the entire regular season on their active roster and appeared in eight games. He compiled three tackles on special teams.

Powell, 22, is a Bedford native. He appeared in 42 games with the Buckeyes and led them with three interceptions during his final collegiate season in 2015.

Powell reacted to the Browns claiming him with the following tweets: