Browns claim former seventh overall draft pick Jonathan Cooper off waivers from Patriots

The Browns claimed guard and former seventh overall draft pick Jonathan Cooper off waivers from the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals picked Cooper in the first round in 2013 and traded him and a second-round selection to the Patriots in March for defensive end Chandler Jones.

Cooper, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound University of North Carolina product, had been practicing as the Patriots' starting right guard in the offseason until he suffered a foot injury during the third practice of training camp. With Shaq Mason taking control as their starting right guard, the Patriots waived Cooper on Saturday.

Cooper, 26, didn't appear in a game with the Patriots. He started 11 of the 24 games in which he appeared during his three years with the Cardinals. Nine starts were at right guard in 2015 and the other two were at left guard in 2014. Cooper sat out his rookie season in 2013 after suffering a broken leg in the preseason.

The Browns also placed center Austin Reiter (torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee) on injured reserve and waived center Anthony Fabiano.