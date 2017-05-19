Browns claim offensive lineman Chris Barker off waivers from Patriots

The Browns claimed offensive lineman Chris Barker off waivers from the New England Patriots and waived defensive lineman Gabe Wright.

Barker, 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins.

Barker, 26, has appeared in six regular-season NFL games, all as a backup with the New England Patriots (four in 2013, one in 2014 and one in 2015). He spent last season on the Patriots' practice squad.

Wright appeared in five games last season with the Browns and finished with four tackles and one pass defensed.