Browns claim wide receiver James Wright off waivers from Bengals

The Browns claimed wide receiver James Wright off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

Wright, 25, will enter his fourth NFL season in the fall.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2014, the Louisiana State University product has started two of the 24 games in which he's appeared and compiled 18 receptions for 197 yards and five rushes for 24 yards.

Wright, 6-foot and 203 pounds, has registered 16 career special-teams tackles.

Wright suffered a knee injury late in the 2014 season, had microfracture surgeryand missed the entire 2015 season.

Last season, Wright appeared in 13 games with two starts and tallied 13 catches for 106 yards. He also ranked second on the team with 11 special-teams tackles.