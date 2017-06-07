Browns coach Hue Jackson follows agent John Thornton to Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports

The thought of Jay Z and Beyonce attending Browns games might not be far-fetched.

That's because Browns coach Hue Jackson is now represented by Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports. ESPN first reported the move Wednesday.

Jackson's agent is still John Thornton, but Thornton left Octagon and joined Roc Nation Sports. And Jackson has officially followed Thornton to his new firm.

Jackson is the first coach to be represented by Jay Z's 4-year-old sports agency.

SportsBusiness Journal reported last month Thornton had joined Roc Nation Sports.