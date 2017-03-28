Browns coach Hue Jackson hasn't given up on trading for QB, plus much more from NFL owners meetings

Browns coach Hue Jackson met with reporters for an hour during the NFL owners meetings Tuesday in Phoenix and discussed the franchise's quest for a quarterback along with several other topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Jackson made it clear the Browns haven't given up on possibly trading for a veteran quarterback such as New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo or Cincinnati Bengals backup AJ McCarron.

"Until we have the guy that we feel comfortable with, that will be the face of our franchise, play quarterback the way we want them to play, we're going to keep searching," Jackson said. "It doesn't mean you're going to always get it. I think we're going to keep on trying until we can get that guy. But if we can't, then we have to continue to coach the guys that we have. But there's all kind of ways to do this. I think we all know. There's the draft that's coming up. There's trade opportunities hopefully. I think we'll exhaust every opportunity as we move forward."

Asked about Garoppolo, Jackson said, "We're going to do anything and everything we think we can, but I can't comment on other teams' players at this point."

Jackson knows the Bengals and McCarron well because his coaching resume includes two years as their offensive coordinator (2014-15). So does Jackson think the old-school Bengals would actually trade with the Browns considering they're both in the AFC North?

"I think you guys know all kind of trades do happen regardless of what team it is, what division it is," Jackson said. "Normally, the saying [is] if the price is right, people do whatever you need them to do. So I think anything's a possibility until it's not."

Jackson said the Browns won't trade the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft for a quarterback.

He did not rule out trading down the draft board from No. 1 but said he wouldn't like to do that.

Jackson said Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is one of the candidates to start.

"But at the same time, my job is always to go find the guy who I truly believe can do it week in and week out consistently and help that organization win," Jackson said. "That's not saying that Cody's not that guy. We still have a draft and other trade possibilities coming up to improve."

Jackson conceded there's a possibility the Browns could wait until next year to find their quarterback of the future if things don't fall in their favor. He stressed the Browns want a quarterback this offseason but can't force it.

2. Former San Francisco 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick is among the quarterbacks available in free agency, and Jackson conceded he loved him in the 2011 draft.

Jackson said the Browns have yet to discuss Kaepernick as an option but added the team could later this offseason depending on how everything shakes out. Jackson said it's premature to discuss Kaepernick's political protests, but the organization would need to talk about all of the variables if it decides to pursue him.

3. Jackson would not commit to quarterback Brock Osweiler being part of the Browns during the 2017 season.

"I don't know that," Jackson said. "I do know that he's on our team now."

The Browns acquired Osweiler in a trade from the Houston Texans on March 9, but Cleveland made the move to land a 2018 second-round draft pick, not Osweiler.

The franchise took on the $16 million guaranteed in his contract, essentially buying the second-round pick. The Browns want to trade Osweiler and will likely release him if they can't swing a deal.

Jackson said the Browns plan to have Osweiler report to their headquarters in Berea for their offseason workout program April 17.

4. Jackson said it's too early to anoint Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett the No. 1 overall pick but called him a tremendous player.

"He'll definitely be in the discussion," Jackson said. "There's no question about that."

Jackson said it's very clear in the minds of the Browns that the high-ankle sprain Garrett played with last season contributes to him often being criticized for taking plays off.

Jackson said he has joked with Garrett about begging his hometown Dallas Cowboys in an ESPN video to trade with the Browns so he could play for them. Garrett said at the NFL Scouting Combine he would apologize to the Browns.

"He's handled it right," Jackson said, "I think that part's behind us all."

5. Jackson said he wishes the Browns could have kept wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, but a new contract has to work for both sides. Pryor left the Browns in free agency March 10 to join Washington on a one-year deal worth $6 million, plus $2 million in incentives.

6. Jackson said Cameron Erving will compete for the starting right tackle job. The 2015 first-round draft pick played center last year until the coaching staff moved him to right tackle for the season finale.

Jackson said "there's always a possibility" the Browns could re-sign incumbent starting right tackle Austin Pasztor, who's still a free agent.

7. Jackson made it clear the Browns want to secure linebacker Christian Kirksey long term with a contract extension. Jackson said the team views Kirksey as a piece of its future and wants him back. Kirksey is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract in the fall.

8. Jackson said the Browns have not talked to any other teams about holding joint practices or a scrimmage this year.

9. Jackson reiterated what he said in January at the Senior Bowl about the possibility of appearing on HBO's Hard Knocks: "I don't think I can say no, but hopefully our organization can."