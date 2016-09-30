Browns coach Hue Jackson on Josh Gordon: 'What we need to do is just close that chapter right now'

Josh Gordon's career with the Browns is likely finished, and coach Hue Jackson spoke Friday as if the organization is ready to move on.

"I think what we need to do is just close that chapter right now," Jackson said. "He's doing what he needs to do, and we need to do what we need to do, which is continue to move forward."

Gordon, an ultra-talented but troubled wide receiver, announced Thursday he’s stepping away from his comeback attempt with the Browns to enter inpatient rehabilitation. He has been suspended for 30 of the past 35 games for recurring violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He had been scheduled to return from a four-game ban next week, but not anymore.

Jackson said he talked to Gordon "several times" about his decision to enter rehab.

"Obviously Josh is not here and doing what he thinks he needs to do for his life, which we support 100 percent. And I think after today, today is really the last Josh Gordon comment I want to make about that," Jackson said. "I think what's best for our football team is that we move forward and move on. He's not going to be with us, and we wish him well. But we're moving forward. We're going to move on."

Gordon, 25, has received countless chances to redeem himself from multiple Browns regimes. The current group isn’t expected to give him another shot because it can’t trust him to get back on the field and stay on it.

Jackson was asked why it seems as if the Browns are moving on from Gordon when going to rehab is considered a positive step.

"You said the key thing. We seem like it," Jackson said. "I just think for me and for our team, for everybody involved, I just think my goal is to make sure that we take care of the players that are here and the players that are practicing and working. I care about everybody. I think that's the seat I sit in. But at the same time. He's not here. That's why we wished him well and want the best for him. I think the most important thing I can do is make sure ... that our focus and our attention to details is right. So that's my main concern."

The Browns thought they had the support system in place to help Gordon overcome his off-field problems. They thought his ability to stay with the team during his four-game suspension to begin this season would make a difference. But it wasn't enough.

"None of that matters right now. He’s not [here]," Jackson said. "I’m not going to answer any more Josh Gordon comments or questions. I’m done with it. I’m going to coach our team that’s here and that’s what I want to do. So no more questions about Josh Gordon."