Browns coach Hue Jackson says 'good chance' Cody Kessler can face Titans, Josh McCown will practice

Browns coach Hue Jackson is optimistic there's a quarterback on his roster who'll be healthy enough to play Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

The candidates are rookie Cody Kessler, Josh McCown and Charlie Whitehurst.

"I think we'll have three guys standing out there [during practice this week]," Jackson said Monday. "So we'll be able to pick somebody out of the group."

Jackson spoke as if Kessler will have the best chance to start for the Browns (0-5) against the Titans (2-3).

Kessler suffered a painful injury in his chest and rib area late in the first quarter of Sunday's 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots. He tried to return but never did because he felt too much pain as he threw on the sideline. X-rays taken Sunday were negative, and Jackson reiterated there's "nothing broken."

"There's a good chance that he will have an opportunity to be out there this week," Jackson said of Kessler, who's considered day-to-day. "So we'll work through that.

"I'm talking about the game. Hopefully the game. If he's going to practice, I would hope he's got a good chance to be in the game, too.

"I’m sure it’s a pain-tolerance issue, but again, every day’s going to change. You know, it’s today, it’s tomorrow, and practice is Wednesday. So we’ll see where he is then."

McCown has sat out the past three games with a fractured left collarbone suffered Sept. 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he'll return to practice this week.

"Josh McCown will have an opportunity to practice this week, and we'll know more about exactly where he is as we go through the week," Jackson said. "But he definitely will have a chance to go out there and practice. So I think that's encouraging.

"I didn't say that [he's been cleared to play Sunday]. But he can practice."

Will McCown start again if he's healthy enough to play?

"I haven't made that decision 'cause he hasn't practiced," Jackson replied. "So I don't think we need to go there just yet."

Whitehurst's left knee hyper-extended late in the fourth quarter Sunday. He returned to the game to take a knee on the final snap.

"Charlie, we'll kind of see where he is with the knee," Jackson said. "I'm sure that'll be day-to-day as well."

Jackson said he's not sure whether the injuries will prompt the Browns to add another quarterback to their active roster this week. They have rookie Kevin Hogan on their practice squad.

"Don't know that yet," Jackson said. "We'll know more about that as we move forward."

Kessler made his third consecutive start Sunday after quarterbacks Robert Griffin III (fractured coracoid bone in left shoulder Sept. 11) and McCown suffered injuries in the first two games.

A third-round draft pick from the University of Southern California, Kessler suffered the injury when Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower blitzed unblocked between center John Greco and right guard Alvin Bailey and crushed him with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Kessler was frustrated he couldn't come back into the game.

"It was hurting and I hate it because very few games I’ve ever come out of, and I was trying really hard, really hard because I hate leaving those guys like that," Kessler said Sunday. "I was telling Joe [Sheehan], our [head athletic] trainer, ‘It hurts, but it hurts me more as a person to come out and not be able to go back in.’ But it was pretty painful."

Another notable player will return to practice this week: center Cameron Erving, who's missed the past three games after suffering a bruised lung Sept. 18.

"Cam Erving will have an opportunity to practice this week," Jackson said, "and we'll see exactly where he is."

Will Erving start at center again when healthy?

"We'll see," Jackson said. "I mean more than likely, yes. That's where he's played, and that's where he's coming back to get ready to go."