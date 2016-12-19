Browns coach Hue Jackson says RG3 to start Saturday vs. Chargers, but he'll be on short leash

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Browns coach Hue Jackson says he’ll stick with Robert Griffin III as starting QB, but won’t hesitate to replace him with Cody Kessler

Quarterback Robert Griffin III will start Saturday when the Browns (0-14) face the San Diego Chargers (5-9) in the home finale at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Coach Hue Jackson made the announcement Monday during a conference call and also made it clear Griffin will be on a short leash with rookie Cody Kessler behind him.

"Robert will go back out there again and we'll go out there and give him another opportunity to take a swing at it," Jackson said.

After Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jackson said he would contemplate benching Griffin.

So why did he choose to stick with Griffin as the starter?

"There was some improvement," Jackson replied. "There were some things that I thought he did much better when you go back and watch the tape than the first time he played. Hopefully there can be another jump in this next game.

"But I think he needs to go play and he needs to play well. And I won't be hesitant in this game because I would like to see a little a bit of Cody before the end of this season and if things are not going as well as I like, I do have that card to where I could put Cody in the game."

Jackson said wide receiver Terrelle Pryor suffered an injured finger in the second half against the Bills and his pain tolerance will determine whether he plays against the Chargers.

Tight end Randall Telfer suffered a sprained ankle against the Bills and will be monitored throughout the week to see if he can face the Chargers.