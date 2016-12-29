Browns coach Hue Jackson says RG3 will start Sunday's season finale barring any unforeseen setbacks

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Thursday quarterback Robert Griffin III will start Sunday's season finale on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any unforeseen setbacks with his health.

It would be Griffin's fourth consecutive start.

Griffin was knocked out of Saturday's 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers when he suffered a concussion with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter.

But Griffin was medically cleared Thursday morning by an independent neurologist and he returned to practice.

Griffin entered the season as the starter. However, he suffered a fractured coracoid bone in his left shoulder Sept. 11 during the regular-season opener and missed 11 games.

Griffin has gone 1-3 in four games as a starter this season. He has completed 58-of-107 passes (54.2 percent) for 654 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 64.9. He has run 26 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns and taken 18 sacks.